10 students hospitalized in demo against headmaster

At least 10 students of the Gyaama Pensan Senior High School in the Ashanti region have been hospitalized after they sustained injuries during a demonstration against the headmaster of the school, Monday.
The Over 700 students who are taking part in the demonstration are demanding the removal of the head teacher Kwadwo Boakye Yiadom.
The irate students have vandalized some properties in the school including the headmaster’s bungalow and the school’s assembly hall.
One of the students told Ultimate FM’s Isaac Bediako that their Core Mathematics teacher known as Roland on Sunday assaulted a student during dining which provoked the students.
According to the students, the activities of the Headmaster Boakye Yiadom and some of the teachers are affecting their academic performance.
The students have threatened to set the school ablaze if the headmaster sets his foot in the school again.
“Ever since the headmaster came to this school we have been recording poor performance in the final examination. We don’t want to see him again in this school if he attempts we will set the school ablaze. His activities are affecting teaching and learning in the school and we can’t continue to fail our final exams” the students said.
Credit: starrfmonline
www.primenewsghana.com/GhanaNews