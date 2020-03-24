Heavy rainstorm expected today in parts of Accra, Ashanti and other places

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned that there will be moderate to heavy rainstorm in some parts of the country today March 24, 2020.
The rainstorm is expected in the North-Eastern and mid-portions of Ghana and later move westwards and affect places in the northern half of the country.
It is expected to begin at 4 pm to 11 pm in most areas. They added that places like Eastern, Volta, Ashanti, Greater Accra, Central and Western regions could experience general cloudiness with thunderstorms.