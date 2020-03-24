Heavy rainstorm expected today in parts of Accra, Ashanti and other places

Nigeria confirms first coronavirus death Nigeria on Monday reported its first death from coronavirus as confirmed cases…

Covid-19: SWAG suspends all activities The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) have suspended all activities in…

Jack Ma's coronavirus medical supplies land in Africa The first batch of medical equipment donated by a Chinese billionaire to help…

Coronavirus: Olympic doubts grow as Canada withdraws athletes The 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo have been thrown into further…