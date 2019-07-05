High stench from Tamale Teaching Hospital as mortuary fridges breakdown

The high stench from the Tamale Teaching Hospital mortuary has forced management to carry out a mass burial service for unknown dead bodies at the Tamale General cemetery.
This was as a result of the breakdown of five compressors of the fridges at the Hospital’s morgue due to recent power fluctuations in the region.
Head of Department for Medical Social Work at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Alhaji Braimah Saaka, told Bole-based Nkilgi FM that a court order was secured for the burial.
He said the bodies were from those kept by the police at the Hospital’s mortuary as they investigate their cause of death and other unidentified bodies.
Alhaji Braimah said families and relatives of corpses were duly informed to come for the bodies due to the situation as high stench has been coming from the various compartment of the fridges for a week now.
A total of 24 corpses were buried during the exercise comprising two babies, two men and 20 women.
READ ALSO :
- Mortuary workers call off nationwide strike again
- Mortuary-man reveals weird reasons why he loves dead bodies