Ho water shortage: GWCL technician drowns in river during repair works

A technician with the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in Ho has passed on during repair works on the main pipeline that conveys water from the production point at Kpeve to the Volta Regional capital.
The 28-year-old worker Christopher Somey, is reported to have drowned in Tsawe River close to where the broken pipeline was.
Stanley Martey who is the Head of public relations at the GWCL, speaking to JoyNews said: “Somey died in line of duty while we were working to fix the pipeline.”
“The police are currently investigating the circumstances leading to the drowning of the worker who was in the company if two others during repair work at the site,”
The Ho Municipality has been hit by water shortage close to 2 weeks and this was caused by a broken-down transmission line at Akrofu in the Ho West District.
Residents say the last time there was such shortage of water in the city was over 30 years ago.
According to officials of the Water Company, the damage was occasioned by the washing away of two concrete pillars holding the pipeline at river Tsawe near Akrofu.
Productivity has taken a nosedive. Workers have to spend hours in long queues at wells and boreholes to get water.
In areas where there are none of these, they rely on nearby streams.
The CEO of the Ghana Water Company Limited, Dr. Clifford Braimah has revealed that there are no water tanker services for the people of Ho in terms of emergency.
According to him, because Ho is mostly adequate with the water supply from the Ghana Water Company no tanker service is being run in the municipality.
