Hospital resort to generator after ECG cut off power

Authorities at the Great Consolidated Diamond Ltd (GCDGL) Hospital at Akwatia in the Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region have resorted to the use of generator to provide electricity power to the hospital after the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), cut off power supply to the hospital on Monday.
Health delivery to patients at the hospital seized since Monday, May 28, 2018, due to a cut in electricity supply to the hospital.
Apart from this, dead bodies at the hospital’s morgue started going bad since Monday when the electricity was cut off.
The ECG disconnected power to the GCDGL Hospital due to indebtedness to the tune of thousands of Ghana cedis.
Nurses and doctors had to rely on torch lights, lights on their mobile phones and candles to attend to patients who were on admissions during the night.
Prime News Ghana’s checks on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 evening indicates that, the authorities had put on a generator which was providing power to some sections of the hospital.
The hospital serves hundreds of patients from towns and cities such as Akim Oda, Akwatia, Boadua, Asamankese, Kade, Swedru, among others.
The situation, according to Prime News Ghana’s correspondent, Odiasempa Kwadwo Agyei, had a toll on both in-patients and out- patients departments as work came to a stand-still.
He said the lives of patients, especially those on admission, were in jeopardy since doctors and nurses do not attend to them effectively.
When Prime News Ghana contacted the Manager of the Hospital, Immanuel Kofi Akye he said “ah but if my institution has a challenge, why should I have to explain myself to a media house. You know what; whoever called on you, whatever he has to say, let him tell you. Because I don’t see why I have to explain myself to a media house when I have a challenge with my institution. You know what; I am not in a position to comment on it now”.