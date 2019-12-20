I did not sack Samini over his dreadlocks - Headmaster of Ebenezer SHS 

The headmaster of the Ebenezer Senior High School in Accra has refuted claims by dancehall artiste Samini that he sacked him from the school premises over his deadlock.
Speaking to Citi FM, Mr Richard Kofi Mensah said the school did not approve the coming of Samini to talk to their students.
"I didn't prevent them from speaking, their letter was not approved and however we are in examination week, you brought a letter to us so wait for us to write to you giving you approval but no approval you just walk in, as for dreadlocks I have a student with dreadlocks.."
Samini in a viral video said he was asked to leave the school because of his dreadlocks and later called on the Ghana Education Service to quickly take a second look at the people who are running most of the second cycle institutions in Ghana.
The Highgrade Family boss revealed that he was prevented from speaking to the students of the school by the headmaster because he has dreadlocks.
Samini, who looked angry in the video states that he was shocked when the headmaster did that, especially, when they had given him prior notice before he got to the school.
He also added that this school was not the first one they were visiting because he was doing these stops in various senior high schools in the Dansoman area as part of the activities leading to the Saminifest 2019.