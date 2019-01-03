Information Ministry to hold public lecture on Constitution Day

The Ministry of Information has announced that it will hold a Public Lecture as part of the maiden Constitution Day celebration on Monday, January 7, 2018.
The lecture on the topic - "Constitutionalism in Ghana's Fourth Republic Towards Functional Performance" will be delivered by the Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Kobina Bondzie Simpson at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra.
The lecture is scheduled for 5 pm. According to a press statement signed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the day is in recognition of the commencement of the 4th Republican constitutional dispensation on January 7, 1993.
Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
"It is also set aside to acknowledge the country’s collective efforts at ensuring that the tenets of democracy, rule of law and principles of constitutionalism are upheld," the statement said.
The statement also urged the general public to participate in the public lecture which will be broadcast live on major media platforms and the Ministry of Information’s social media handles.
