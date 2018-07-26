JB Danquah's 'killers' denied bail

An Accra High Court has denied a bail application for the two suspects accused of allegedly murdering New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for (MP) for Abuakwa North in the Eastern Region, JB Danquah-Adu.
The two suspects, Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Don Don and Vincent Bosso, are currently before an Accra Magistrate court charged with the murder of the late MP as the case is still at committal stages.
Given that the lower court does not have jurisdiction to grant bail in murder cases, their lawyer, Augustine Obuor went before an Accra High Court to pray it to grant his clients bail pending trial.
Appearing before a criminal division of the Accra High Court, the defense lawyer told the court presided over by Justice Ekow Baiden that his clients have been in custody for the past two-and-half years.
According to him, this is against their fundamental human rights arguing that the prosecution should have concluded their investigations by now.
He, therefore, prayed the court to grant the two suspects bail pending the committal of proceedings at the magistrate court and the possible trial which will take place at the High Court.
The Attorney General’s Office represented by Sefakor Batse, a senior state attorney vehemently opposed the grant of bail.
She told the court that the police have not yet completed their investigations. She said the two accused persons when granted bail will interfere with investigations which will affect the outcome of the case.
She, therefore, prayed the court to deny the suspects bail.
The presiding judge, Justice Ekow Baiden denied the accused persons bail saying the police are still not done with their investigations.
He urged the defense lawyer to give the prosecution six more months to complete their investigations and if after that they are not satisfied, they can repeat the bail application.