June 4 uprising : Tree-planting exercise to herald activities marking 40th anniversary

The 40th-anniversary celebrations of the June 4 uprising will kick off on Saturday, May 25 with a tree-planting exercise by cadres and sympathisers of the revolution.
Also planned for the celebrations there will be a lecture on May 29 to be followed by a durbar to climax the celebrations on June 4, 2019, at the Nungua Traditional Authority Park.
This year’s celebration is under the theme, ‘Developing a national character for sustainable good governance’.
Tree-planting exercise
The tree planting exercise which starts at 6 am this Saturday will be from the Tetteh Quarshie interchange to the Legon ECG Park. The exercise which is open to the public is to celebrate the environmental credentials of the leader of the uprising, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings. The former Head of State is expected to plant the first tree to kickstart the exercise.
The spate of indiscriminate felling of trees without recourse to planting new ones is having dire consequences on the climate and the exercise is to encourage Ghanaians to re-embrace tree-planting as a way of life and to mitigate the effect of climate change and foster a cooler environment.
Lecture
On May 29, the Amegashie Conference Hall of the University of Ghana Business School will host a lecture to be delivered by Professor John Bright Aheto, a renowned management expert. Professor Aheto is the immediate past Dean of the School of
Business at Central University College and a former Deputy Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration. The lecture will start at 2 pm.
Prof Aheto will speak to the theme of the celebrations after which a distinguished panel comprising personalities such as Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah, Prof Joshua Alabi, Prof John Gatsi, Dr Deborah Cubagee and Goosie Tanoh will dissect the lecture.
Durbar
Flt Lt Rawlings and other leading members of the uprising and the 31st December Revolution will then address the climax of the celebrations at the Nungua Traditional Authority Park on Tuesday, June 4. The celebrations will start at 8 am with a parade by young cadres followed by the lighting of the perpetual flame before the traditional address by the leader of the uprising.
READ ALSO :
For more News in Ghana visit primenewsghana.com