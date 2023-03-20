Kejetia Market to be reopened Tuesday

Traders at the new Kejetia market will from Tuesday, March 21, 2023 resume operations days after fire swept through 33 out of 8000 shops.
The reopening of the market was disclosed by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia when he visited the fire scene in the Ashanti Region.
The announcement of the reopening was met with loud cheers from the traders who had kicked against the management’s decision to close the facility for a week for a fire audit.
Bawumia said he had been informed by officers of the Ghana National Fire Service and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) that the fire was caused by a gas explosion.
He said he had gathered from the investigation by officers from the GNFS that one of the traders was cooking in the shop with gas close to other shops that sold chemicals and even gunpowder which led to the explosion on March 16, 2023.
“We are here to empathise with you following the fire that gutted the market. We are equally affected by the sad situation, that’s why I’m here today to show my concerns. I was taken around the market by the GNFS, NADMO officials, and they told me that through their investigations, the market caught fire as a result of cooking by one of the traders, whose shop was close to a nearby chemical shop,” he said.
“You are all worried that you are not working now because the market is closed. I have had some talks with GNFS so tomorrow, March 21, you will start working. I talked to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo this morning before coming here. He told me to inform you that traders whose shops were affected will be supported,” Vice President assured.
He further promised that the government will implement the recommendations of the committee set up to investigate the fire incident.
He applauded the Fire Service and NADMO officers for helping bring the fire under control.