KNUST student dies after falling from hostel 4th floor

By Vincent Ashitey
A second year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) fell from the forth floor of his hostel and reportedly died on Friday.

It is believed that he slipped in the process and fell.

He is an Industrial Arts student in second year.

“A level 200 male Industrial Art student of KNUST has been confirmed dead after falling from the fourth floor of Ultimate hostel, former [Evandy - Bomso]

“The sad incident happened when he made an attempt to move from a balcony to the next ????????,” parts of the tweet read.