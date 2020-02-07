Kwahu Mountain faces imminent collapse - Fire Service

Fire Service Authorities at Kwahu in the Eastern Region are warning of an imminent collapse of the Kwahu Mountain following recent fires.
According to them, the recent fires have depleted vegetative cover on the mountain.
Speaking to Nkwakaw based Agoo FM, District Fire Commander in Charge of Kwahu and Atewa, Mr Anthony said they suspect the fire was set intentionally by hunters to tap game. He also assured that his DCE together with NADMO, Forestry Commission has decided to set up a taskforce to monitor perpetrators
''When hunters set fire on the mountain it destroys all vegetative cover. The rocks then get exposed and create cracks,if we are not careful the mountain will collapse on us someday, creating a huge disaster''
Meanwhile, Abusuapanin Osei Berko of the area on his part bemoaned the trend and appealed to government to immediately resource the fire and management agency in the area to deal with any outbreak
''We shouldn't be told that when we set fire into the forest it will destroy vegetative cover. When there are no roots for plants to support the rocks, a little rain will fall. We need the government to help us immediately with fire tenders so that when we see these things we can quickly respond to it.If Mpraeso had fire tenders as at the time we caled then they would have responded positively.NADMO and the Fire Service and even the Forestry must be resourced to be ablle to contain the spread of the fires''.
''I have been here for 50 years ,these fires mostly start by the roadside.It could be that either smokers or some persons delberately set up the fires to destroy the vegetation''.