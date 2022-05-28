Lawyer Richard Badombia shot dead by armed robbers

A private legal practitioner Richard Badombia has been shot dead by armed robbers while others were injured in the Savannah Region.
According to police report, on 28th May at 0535hrs, Michael Badombia of H/No. Unknown Ashongman, Accra on phone number 0540360634 accompanied by Gloria Badombia on phone number 0247134074 and Hilarious Badombia all of same address came to the Banda Nkwanta Police Post.
The former reported that they were on board a Hyundai Accent saloon car with registration number GN 9890-17, driven by Richard Badombia, now deceased together with a "Bull-Dog", travelling from Accra to Jirapa.
That on reaching a section of the road between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri communities, on the Bole-Bamboi highway, three armed men emerged from the bush and signalled them to stop and while slowing down, one of the armed men ask "are they Policemen ?" and immediately shot at Richard Badombia.
The vehicle veered off the main road into the offside of the bush, hit a tree and came to a halt.
The armed men followed and tried to open the doors of the vehicle to have entry into same but the bull dog barked at them and they bolted.
Police say On receipt of the report, their patrol team rushed to the scene with Michael Badombia at a section of the road between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri communities near "Part-8" junction.
Police combed the area but did not find the suspected armed men. Police, however, saw a Hyundai Accent saloon car with registration number GN 9890-17, in a bush at the offside of the road between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri communities on the Bole-Bamboi highway with deceased Richard Badombia behind the steering wheel with pellet wounds spread over his left cheek.
The body was removed and has been deposited at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital for preservation awaiting autopsy.
Police has gathered that the deceased Richard Badombia is a lawyer with LARTEY, BADOMBIA & CO. ASSOCIATES, located opposite ROXY CINEMA at Adabraka, Accra.
Informants and community members of Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri have been alerted to assist Police with relevant information that could lead to the identity and arrest of the suspects.
Meanwhile efforts are in place to tow the vehicle to the Banda Nkwanta Police Post for safe keeping.