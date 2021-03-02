March 8 declared public holiday by Prez. Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has through the Interior Ministry announced Monday, March 8 as a public holiday.
This, according to a statement on the ministry’s website on March 1, is because the country’s Independence Day which is a Statutory Public Holiday falls on a weekend.
“The general public is hereby notified that Saturday, 6th March, 2021 marks Independence Day which is a Statutory Public Holiday.
“However, in view of the fact that 6th March, 2021 falls on a Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601) declared Monday, 8th March, 2021 as a Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.”
The release was signed by the Interior Minister-designate, Ambrose Dery.
Below is the release
Signed:
AMBROSE DERY (MP)
H.E. THE PRESIDENT’S REPRESENTATIVE
AT THE MINISTRY OF THE INTERIOR