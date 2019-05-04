N/R: Bimbilla curfew renewed

Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister for Interior, on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council, and by Executive Instrument, renewed the curfew hours imposed on Bimbilla.
The new curfew hours run from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., effective Friday, 3 May 2019.
A statement signed by Mr Dery said: “The government continues to urge the chiefs, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area, to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area”.
Meanwhile, the statement added, “there is a total ban on all persons in Bimbilla and surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons”.
The minister warned that “any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted”.
The crisis in Bimbilla involves Gbugmayili family, who is one of the two occupants of the skin. The other family is the Bangliyili.
The crisis began in 2015 and has claimed several lives but calm seems to have been restored in the town in recent years.