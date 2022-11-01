NDC's Ofosu-Ampofo loses mom

The national chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has lost his mother.
Mary Gyawubea Badu, 84, died on Monday, October 31, at the Koforidua Regional Hospital after a short illness.
“It is with extreme sadness that I announce the death of my beloved mother, Mary Gyawubea Badu (Popularly known as Auntie Mary) in the early morning of today Monday the 31st of October 2022 at Koforidua Regional Hospital. She was 84 Years. May Her Soul Find Eternal Rest,” Ofosu-Ampofo posted on Facebook.