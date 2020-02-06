Noguchi yet to complete test on suspected cases of Coronavirus at Korle Bu

Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research says it will by close of today present a detailed report of two suspected cases of Coronavirus at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
The patients, a Chinese and an Argentine who have been living together in the country for some days have been isolated at the facility.
Greater Accra Divisional Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. William Baah revealed on the PM Express on JoyNews Wednesday.
Dr. Baah explained that the Chinese left the home country for Ghana sometime in September 2019 while the Argentine, who was in Shanghai, joined the Chinese in Ghana in January.
“They’ve all developed some symptoms that fit the case definition [but] it doesn’t mean they have the disease,” he clarified.
He said another round of testing is expected to be conducted on the two nationals Thursday.
He explained that the patients initially visited an unnamed private facility in the capital and reported the condition and were directed by the medical staff there to report to Korle Bu.
READ ALSO: Noguchi Memorial Institute begins investigations into suspected cases of coronavirus at Korle Bu
Dr. Baah wants the authorities to adequately resource health facilities for them to properly prepare to handle the situation as well as manage communication among health workers.
Speaking to Citi FM, Head of Virology Department at the Noguchi Memorial Institute William Ampofo said as soon as the results are ready they will send them back to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
"Respiratory sample from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital which we are currently processing, some samples came last night and some came this morning, it is going to take some time to process them, we are doing our best to fast-track this and as soon as the results are ready will send it to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.."
He has also indicated the hospital's capacity to be able to test for the virus.
"The institute already has the capacity to test for the respiratory viruses...."