NPP's Dr Amoako Tuffour reported dead

A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Amoako Tuffour is reported dead.
He reportedly died at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra Thursday.
Dr. Tuffuor is former National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme under the Kuffuor administration.
Dr Amoako Tuffour recently detailed measures Ghana can combat COVID-19.
He said the government is the head administrator for sure, but the individuals should be able to come together to assist the government to solve problems that affect all Ghanaians especially when it may even be beyond the government’s capabilities.
He charged Ghanaians not to underestimate Covid-19.
"Let us not underestimate the coronavirus problem. Even America is found wanting today as to how to tackle the problem, and how to find solutions. They are arguing about where people should be even medical equipment that should be used to tackle these problems. They don’t have them (equipment) in abundance."
"We are faced with this medical emergency and we have to survive it. It calls for division of labour; it calls for understanding of the problem, the approach, and the direction on how we can solve and who we use to solve these problems. It is a collective effort, not the government’s own effort. It shouldn’t be a partisan approach; it should be a national effort. Judging from what China, Italy, and America have gone through, we are very very lucky, God loves Ghana."
Dr Amoako Tuffuor held a Ph.D in Economics from the University of Alberta. M.A. and B.A. (Hons) from Simon Fraser University in Canada.
He was also a Professor at St. Francis Xavier University, Canada.
Dr Tuffuor served in different capacities as a researcher and policy advisor at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning on taxation.