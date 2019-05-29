NSMQ19 : Agogo State College disqualified for fielding an unqualified contestant

Agogo State College will not be participating in the 2019 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) in June.
The Ashanti Region school according to organisers of the 26-year-old quiz, fielded an unqualified contestant in the region’s qualifiers.
“Tweneboa Kodua SHS, which placed second in that contest, will take their place,” a statement from Primetime said.
The statement added that Primetime shall continue to uphold a high standard in the organisation of the annual event.
Agogo State College qualified to the preliminary stage of the 2019 competition with 46 points, beating favourites, Tweneboa Kodua SHS who amassed 25 points.
Save their disqualification, the Agogo-based school would have made a return to the nationals of the coveted competition after three years of sitting on the sidelines.
Scores of NSMQ fans on social media are calling for a ban on the school.
The NSMQ has over the years gathered a large fan base from old boys/girls and students alike.
It won the CIMG TV programme of the year in 2017.
