Observe the noise regulations – MTTD

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Michael Asiedu, the Odorkor Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) Commander, has called on bar operators to operate within the expectations of environmental laws on noise making as offenders would be arrested.
Speaking in an interview with the GNA, he said on such festive occasions, drivers are known to over work themselves and reminded them to follow driving regulations and abstain from alcohol.
ASP Asiedu said they need to be mindful of pedestrians who may be reckless on the streets and called on passengers to allow the drivers to do their work without any hindrance.
He, however, called on pedestrians and passengers of a vehicle to report a defaulting driver to the nearest police station.
ASP Asiedu said the MTTD personnel have also been detailed at various areas to ensure the enforcement of road traffic regulations and appealed to the public to moderate their indulgences in this festive period.
Merry Christmas to all, he said.