Parliament sets up 7-man committee to probe Anas' expose on GFA

Parliament has set up a 7-member committee to investigate Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ investigative piece, #Number 12, on Ghana Football Association (GFA) and football in the country.
The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Ocquaye, who formed the Committee said, under Article 109 of the Constitution, Parliament has the power to investigate professional, trade and business organizations.
The Speaker said, so far, the concerns Ghana so Parliament can investigate the allegations.
The matter was first raised on the Floor of Parliament on Thursday, June 7, 2018, by the Member of Parliament for Bodi Constituency in the Western Region, Sampson Ahi, who called on the House to set up a special committee to look into the piece that has been premiered.
Mr. Ahi also prayed the House to prevail on the President of the GFA, Kwesi Nyantakyi, to step aside as President of the GFA.
The Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak and Majority Leader, Osei kyei-Mensah-Bonsu agreed that, the special committee be set up to investigate the allegations.
The Majority Leader said, so far, the monies that Mr. Nyantakyi and others took belong to the state; so they need to account to the people of Ghana.