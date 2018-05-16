Peace Council condemns killing of women in Alavanyo-Deme

The Volta Regional Peace Council (RPC) has condemned the shooting of two women by unidentified assailants on May 14, 2018, in their home at Alavanyo-Deme, leading to the death of one the women.
The Council says the good citizens of Alavanyo and Nkonya, especially those living in the diaspora have a major role to play in easing the cloud of violence that hangs over the lives of their kith and kin.
An unknown assailant reportedly shot and killed one woman and injured another in an attack in the Alavanyo town of Deme in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region.
The deceased, Atta Yaw Rejoice, a woman in her early 40s, was returning from the farm when she was shot at the entrance to her house, according to eyewitnesses.
The incident occurred on Monday evening in the troubled area.
A statement issued by the Volta Regional Secretariat of the National Peace Council, signed by the Regional Executive Secretary, David Esinu Yao Normanyo, and copied to Prime News Ghana on Wednesday May 16, 2018 said “the Council recalls its 2017 audit of the nature of violence in the Alavanyo-Nkonya conflict since 1983 and concluded that the over 85 lives that have been lost in the name of the conflict is enough for the conflicting parties to realize that violence cannot resolve their grievances”.
The statement said “the RPC stands in sorrow with and shares the pains of the families of all those who have lost their loved ones by virtue of residing in the two communities”.
Mr. Yao Normanyo said “the RPC is convinced that the phenomenon of reprisal killing of innocent people is not serving majority interest in the two communities”.
“The Council is of the view that good citizens of Alavanyo and Nkonya, especially those living in the diaspora have a major role to play in easing the cloud of violence that hangs over the lives of their kith and kin. The Council is calling on the majority peace-loving people from the two communities to shun and expose the few blood-thirsty individuals in their mist, who are bent on normalizing violence in the area”.
Mr. Yao Normanyo said “the Council believes the senseless killing of innocent human beings in the two communities cannot be considered as war fighting and calls on the perpetrators to desist from these cowardly acts”.
“The Council is calling on leadership, including traditional authority in the two communities to disarm their “armies”, it added.
The Council therefore calls on the Law enforcement agencies not to hesitate in arresting individuals that they may suspect of being behind these heinous crimes in order to stop the impunity.
