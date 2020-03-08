Photos: Afro-Arab Group, Ayawaso East Municipal commissions 24 seater lavatory project in Nima

Hustling for a decent toilet during a visit to the Nima market is now a thing of the past.
This is because the Afro Arab Group of companies in collaboration with the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly with support from Fidelity bank Ghana through the WASH program has built 8 units of a 24 seater KVIP at the Nima market to help deal with the sanitation crisis within the market.
The facility is expected to serve both traders and residents around the market.
Municipal Chief Executive for Ayawaso East, Honourable Hajia Salma Mohammed Sani Adams lauded the gesture.
"Alhaji Salamu is indeed making the vision of President Akufo-Addo a reality and as the Municipal chief executive for this area, I will make sure all the communities facing toilet problems get solved.
Chairman of the company, Alhaji Salamu Amadu promised to ensure proper maintenance of the facility
"We all know about our bad aspects on maintenance culture bin Ghana but I can assure you this going to be different first this project is a bot project build operate and transfer level and I have a competitive team with regards of maintenance of this facilities"
The event brought together scholars from the Education sector, security experts, social entrepreneurs, opinion leaders and many other dignitaries.