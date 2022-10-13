Photos: Gov't destroys structures of Akonta Mining in Tano Nimiri Forest reserve

Structures and equipment belonging to Akonta Mining, a company owned by New Patriotic Party, NPP, Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, alias Chairman Wontumi has been burnt by government.
According to a Joy News report, the burning of the structures took place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
It that some heavy equipment belonging to the firm had been evacuated before the burning took place.
Pictures shared sighted by Primenews showed several structures made of wood and roofing sheets burning along with some amount of machinery believed to be used in the firm's operations.
Chairman Wontumi has rejected claims of his indulgence in illegal mining.
In an interview with Wontumi TV on Monday, October 3, Chairman Wontumi claimed his mining firm, Akonta Mining Limited has all the required documents permitting him to operate.
“I am appealing to them to use the law. They should do their investigations, and we should let the law work.”
“I have a large scale company which Akonta mining is under… All the required documents I have, I will make all available[sic],” he added.
Mr Wontumi thus rejected accusations that he is involved in galamsey.
“I want to tell the public that I am not into galamsey,” he insisted.
This reaction comes after the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in a statement on September 30 directed the Forestry Commission to halt activities of Akonta Mining Limited’s operation in the Nimri Tano forest reserve in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region.
The company according to the ministry has a lease to undertake mining operations in some parts of Samreboi, the company has no mineral right to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri forest reserve.
“Records available to the Ministry show that while Akonta Mining Ltd has a mining lease to undertake mining operations in some parts of Samreboi, outside the Forest Reserve, the company has no mineral right to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.”
The Ministry said its records show that Akonta Mining Ltd, on August 25, 2022, applied for a Mining Lease to undertake mining operations in the said Forest Reserve.
“By a Ministerial Directive, all reconnaissance, prospecting, and/or exploratory activities in Forest Reserves in the country are suspended, except in exceptional circumstances. Although this directive does not affect mining in Forest Reserves, Akonta Mining Limited’s application has not been determined.”
It pronounced all activities being undertaken by the company in the Forest Reserve as illegal.
The Lands Minister further directed the Forestry Commission to ensure that the company does not carry out any operation in the forest and to take the necessary action against any person found culpable in the matter.
“The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources remains committed to the fight against illegal mining, with integrity and transparency, and assures the general public that it will continue to work with the relevant agencies and all stakeholders to come to grips with this age-old galamsey menace,” the statement added.