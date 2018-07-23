PNC scribe hails EC nominations

The Secretary-General of the opposition Peoples National Conventions (PNC), Atik Mohammed, has hailed President Akufo-Addo over the nomination of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and her deputies.
Atik Mohammed said he feared of possible political interference in the appointment of the EC Chair but with the names that have come up, he is now satisfied with the nominations.
The Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Jean Adukwei Mensa, was nominated as the new Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.
This was announced in a statement from the Presidency on Monday, July 23, 2018.
Other persons nominated for appointment by President Akufo-Addo to the Commission include;
- Samuel Tettey – Deputy Chairperson
- Dr. Eric Asare Bossman – Deputy Chairperson
- Ms. Adwoa Asuama Abrefa – Member of Commission
A statement signed by the Chief of Staff, Frema Opare-Osei said Akufo-Addo, had “sought the advice of the Council of State in accordance with Article 70(2) of the Constitution, for the appointment of a new Chairperson, two Deputy Chairpersons and a Member of the Electoral Commission (EC)”.
In his facebook post moment after the announcement of the nominations, the PNC Scribe said “solid choice of personnel to head the Electoral Commission! Mrs. Mensah as we affectionately call her is that consensus candidate you need at this point”.
He said “and the worry I expressed earlier about possible political interference in the EC, has been taken care of with these appointments. Thanks to the President! I couldn’t be more excited”.
Latest news from Prime News Ghana