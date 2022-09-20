Police announce GH¢100k bounty for information on Wa killers

The Ghana Police Service has announced a GH¢100,000 bounty on persons behind the killings in Wa.
In a statement, the police said intelligence suggests that there may be more than one person involved in the killings.
So far, police have arrested one person in connection with the killings.
The suspect, Kankani Adongo, was arrested on 19th September 2022 and is in custody assisting with investigations.
Police have assured that they will continue to maintain law and order in the Wa Municipality and surrounding communities after a string of killings.
The IGP and some members of the Police Management Board and the Regional Police Command embarked on a security tour in the municipality on Monday.
Police have special purpose police intelligence and investigation teams working with members of the community.
The team recovered a body of a male adult at Bamahu, who was buried in a shallow grave.
“After the necessary crime scene examination, the body was removed and deposited at the Regional Hospital, Wa awaiting autopsy. A pathologist from the Police Hospital is leading a team to Wa as part of investigation into the incidents,” the statement added.