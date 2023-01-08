Police arrest 2 persons over chaos at NDC youth conference, 14 more to go

The Police have arrested two people wanted in connection with the violent disturbances that occurred during the NDC’s National Youth and Women’s Congress held on 10th December 2022, at Cape Coast in the Central Region.
The two suspects, Abdul Halid Shaibu alias Oluu and Ibrahim Razak, who were among the 16 persons declared wanted for their involvement in the disturbances, were arrested through targeted intelligence operations at Tamale in the Northern Region on 7th January 2023.
The two suspects are currently in custody, and assisting the Police with the investigations.
The Police said targeted intelligence operations are still ongoing to arrest the remaining 14 suspects and have, thus, assured the public that “we shall surely get them to face justice.”
While proceedings were ongoing at the Congress two rival groups violently clashed throwing stones, blocks, sticks, clubs, chairs among others, causing injury to three persons and destruction to property.
The intervention of the Police brought the situation under control for the processes to continue to the end without any further incident.
After an initial review of Police-specific video footages of the event, 16 suspects were identified as some of the people involved in the violence and were declared wanted.
A GHS10,000 reward was set aside for any member of the public who could provide credible information to the police that could lead to the arrest of any of the suspects.