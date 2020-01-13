Police begin investigations into Peki SHS foodstuff 'bribe'

An internal auditor from the Regional office of the Ghana Education Education Service, driver and bursar of the Peki Senior High School are in the custody of the police over an alleged food 'bribe'.
The three persons have been picked up following an allegation that they, together with the school’s headmaster dispatched a pickup loaded with foodstuff, meant for students of the Peki SHS, to the home of auditor, who was auditing the accounts of the school, to allegedly bribe him.
Corporal Prince Dogbatse who is the PRO of the Volta Regional Police Command, said the driver of the vehicle was the first suspect to be arrested after a task force led by the Deputy Regional Minister, Rev Johnson Avuletey intercepted him around Sokode en route to the auditor’s house in Ho.
He said the two other suspects, the bursar and the auditor both turned themselves in after the news broke.
“Currently we have the driver, who is the initial suspect we arrested, then we have the bursar and the internal auditor also in our custody now. When the news broke, the internal auditor and the bursar turned themselves in following the report so investigations are ongoing,” Corporal Dogbatse said.
The items estimated to cost thousands of Ghana cedis include two gallons of oil (25 litres each), bags of rice, bags of maize, cartons of milk, packs of tom brown, packs of tomato paste and even the school’s branded exercise books among others.
The food items were loaded onto the school’s pickup truck on Friday, January 10, 2020, destined for the auditor’s house in Ho, the Volta Regional Capital were intercepted by the Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Rev. Johnson Avuletey.