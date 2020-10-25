Police release statement on arrest of 10 NDC supporters in Asawase

The Ashanti Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has released a statement on the arrest of 10 NDC supporters in Asawase.
The police in a statement said, "The Ashanti Regional Police Command embarked on a special Police Operation and arrested a number of suspected criminals to assist with Police investigation in response to recent cases of armed robberies within the Metropolis."
The Command also acted on intelligence in respect of suspected criminals whose names came up during the investigation and conducted swoops within the Metropolis and apprehended same. These suspects were taken to the Suame and Central Police Stations to assist the Police investigation.
Subsequent to this arrest, some persons who claim to be members of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC) in the Asawase Constituency besieged the Suame Police Station and demanded the release of these suspects. They attacked the Police officers on duty, verbally and physically. The Police officers on duty exhibited extreme professionalism and managed to bring the situation to normalcy without any incident.
The Police Command has seen video footage of the incident circulating on social media of the persons who went to the Suame Police Station to perpetuate that act, especially one Yakubu Tony Aidoo of NDC and others, who were seen in the video hitting the counter at the Charge Office. The Command is, therefore, advising the persons involved who besieged the Suame Police Station in their own interest to report to the Regional Police Command latest tomorrow 26th October 2020 at 0900hrs to assist Police with an investigation, without fail.
The Police Command would like to reiterate its commitment to enforcing Law and Order in the Region and will not countenance any act of lawlessness in the Region, as such any person found to have gone contrary to the Law would be dealt with without any fear or favour.
The good people of Kumasi and the Ashanti Region as a whole are once again being urged to remain calm since the Police are on top of security and will make sure all crimes committed are investigated and the perpetrators arrested and prosecuted accordingly.
Meanwhile, anyone with information of any suspected criminal(s) is entreated to call the Police emergency numbers 191, 18555 and 0299207770 and share the information with the Police to help in crime-fighting.