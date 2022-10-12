Prof Al-Hassan sworn in as new Vice Chancellor for UDS

The University for Development Studies has sworn-in Prof. Seidu Al-Hassan as its fifth Vice-Chancellor at a colorful ceremony at the University’s Multipurpose Auditorium on the Tamale Campus.
Prof. Seidu Al-Hassan was robed at an investiture and swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 by the Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Chairman of the UDS Governing Council, Prof. Wayo Seini. This was after the Vice-Chancellor had sworn the Oath of Office which was administered by the Chairman of the Council.
In an address to welcome guests to the ceremony, the Chairman of the UDS Governing Council, Prof. Wayo Seini said the new Vice-Chancellor is a towering icon of excellence for others in academia and an inspiration for the self-advancement of the youth.
Prof. Al-Hassan, is a native of Jisonaayili, a suburb of Tamale. He is also from a Royal Family. Consequently, the Overlord of Dagbon, the Overlord the Gonja Traditional area, and the Regent of the Nanung Traditional area sent delegations of powerful chiefs to represent them on the occasion.
A speech delivered on behalf of the Yaa Naa assured the New Vice-Chancellor of the support of all traditional leaders in the region and beyond. The regent of the Nanun Traditional area, through his representatives, presented tubers of yam and a bull to the new Vice-Chancellor to help him to feed the thousands of guests who attended the investiture ceremony.
In addition to the Vice President of Ghana and the Traditional leaders, the investiture ceremony was also attended by hundreds of other dignitaries who came from the world of academia, political leadership, the Banking Sector, Business community, Prof. Al-Hassan's family, friends, former students, and members of the Governing Council of the University.
Prof. Seidu Alhassan, in his investiture speech, shared gratitude among various people, including his parents, who inspired his endeavors over the years.
Outlining his vision for the next four years to the packed auditorium, Prof. Al-hassan said his focus would be hinged on growth, integrity, fairness, technology, innovation and service in creating a dynamic and responsive environment that promotes credible research, quality teaching and learning, vibrant internal processes and active stakeholder engagement.
“My vision is to provide effective leadership and collegial environment that will further develop the university into a practically-oriented institution which is internationally recognised for academic excellence and community services. Through my leadership, the university would witness significant advancement in research, teaching and learning, human resource, students’ services and relationship, community services, infrastructure, ICT, IGF and partnership.”
He promised to focus on growth and expansion in activities, resources, and programmes as the university seeks progress through the years. He assured the multitude gathered at the Multipurpose Auditorium that his vision for the University’s growth will be pursued using innovative ways that are technology driven.
He particularly thanked God and the University Council for seeing to his successful appointment and pledged his commitment to work towards the realization of the university’s mission and vision.
The Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia commended the steady growth the of the University for Development Studies and assured the new Vice-Chancellor of the Government’s support.
“I believe that the new Vice-Chancellor, is a person capable of not only steering the affairs of the University for the next four years, but that he is also capable of sending the Institution to greater heights”.
The Vice-President emphasised that the investiture ceremony was a mark of the trust the Governing Council of the University had reposed in him, adding that he was confident that this trust will not be broken. “You have my support and the support of government to pursue this aggressive transformative agenda you outlined in your speech,” the Vice-President said.
Professor Al-hassan has forty (40) peer-reviewed journal publications and is the author of two books, namely,”Writing a Thesis: A Guide for Social Science Students” and “Ghana's Shea Industry: Knowing the Fundamentals”.
The appointment of Prof. Al-hassan, took effect from September 1, 2022.
UDS