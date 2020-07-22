Radcomm opens nominations for National Communications Awards 2020

Rad Communications Limited, Radcomm LLC has opened nominations for this year's National Communications Awards.
A statement from Radcomm signed by the Communications Manager Justice Kofi Bimpeh said, "The General Public is by this release informed that nominations for the National Communications Awards 2020 is opened from Monday, 20th July 2020."
National Communications Awards is development communications and media awards program powered by RAD Communications and partners, to champion communications, organizational and national development.
This awards scheme celebrates works from these major categories: Television, Radio, Print, Online & Social media, Corporate Communications, Film & Productions, Telecommunications and Media Leadership, with over fifty (50) subcategories.
This year's edition has also seen the introduction of the COVID-19 Reporting Award, aimed at awarding and celebrating Media Houses and Personnel who have been working excellently to champion the fight against COVID-19.
Visit www.nationalcommunicationsawards.com to nominate. Nomination ends on the 20th August 2020.