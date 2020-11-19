Rawlings was treating Malaria not Covid-19 - Kofi Adams

A former spokesperson for Jerry John Rawlings, Kofi Adams has denied claims that the late former President died of COVID-19.
There have been several stories surrounding the death of the former President, while the family has not disclosed what led to his death, some speculated it was COVID-19.
Speaking on Face to Face on Citi TV, Mr. Adams stated that as far as he is concerned, the former President was being treated for something entirely different.
“As far as I know, he was just treating Malaria, COVID-19 is nowhere near any of the reasons why he was hospitalized,” he insisted.
“If it was COVID, we know where that treatment centre is, so he would have been sent there and doctors who attended to him would have done so fully protected with the appropriate protective wear but that was not the case.”
Ex-President Rawlings died on November 12, 2020, at the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
He died at the age of 73.
Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has declared seven days of national mourning from Friday, November 13 to Friday, November 20 in honour of the late Rawlings.
The President has directed that all national flags should fly at half-mast for the next seven days in honour of the memory of former President Jerry John Rawlings.
President Akufo-Addo in a statement said the government would work closely with the family of President Rawlings on the arrangements for a fitting State Funeral and would keep the nation informed accordingly.