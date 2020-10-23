Tanker drivers call off sit-down strike

The Petroleum tanker drivers have called off their sit down strike on Friday, October 23, 2020.
They resumed full operation following an amicable resolution between the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union and the National Petroleum Authority.
According to leaders of the union, they decided to call off the strike because the NPA has met two out of the five points raised in their petition to the President.
The Vice-Chairman of the group, Sunday Alabi stated that NPA had begun to take action on their issues.
“Our bullet points are five but the presidency directed the Ministry [of Energy] to have a meeting with all the stakeholders which we did 3 days ago in the evening. So they agreed to adhere to what we are calling for but the fifth one we have dropped it which leaves four. So yesterday, NPA wrote a letter to the IGP of police on the issue of police harassments because they instructed the police to do what they are doing.”
“This morning, we had a letter on another issue, the transit laws, written to all the stakeholders that it must work. So the salary and the gas stations, they promised that we will have them resume operations before Wednesday, so we should go to work. Because we have two out of five, we have decided to go to work,” he added.
The National Petroleum Authority, NPA on the 20th of October has responded to members of the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union (GNPTDU) who were on strike.
The aggrieved drivers raised major issues that necessitated their strike.
The drivers raised issues with such as an embargo on the issuance of new permits for fuel stations over the past two years, police harassment at checkpoints among others.
The NPA in a statement said it has deliberated on all the concerns raised by the Tanker drivers and will ensure they resolve them amicably.
The NPA, therefore, invited the GNPTDU for a meeting to deliberate on the concerns raised.