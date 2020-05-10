This is not the time for churches to consider gathering - Pastor Otabil cautions

Head Pastor of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Mensa Otabil has cautioned churches against the idea of considering to gather for church service.
Some Christian organisations have petitioned President Akufo-Addo outlining how best they can go by the Covid-19 safety protocols when the eight weeks ban on social gathering is lifted.
Ghana's case count as at yesterday is 4,263. During an online service today, May 10 Pastor Mensa Otabil said it seems the countries measures in place are not corresponding as the case count keeps increasing.
"Just when we thought in Ghana that we were having control over the situation, we are beginning to realise that virus has a mind of its own. That seems not to correspond to some of the efforts we are making, things are getting a little uncomfortable for all of us."
He, therefore, has advised churches to reconsider their call for the lifting of the ban on social gathering.
"Definitely it also means that this is not the time for churches to consider gathering together, assemblies because the crisis before us is not going down and it's important that as churches we play our role in protecting society which is made up of our members and ourselves as pastors as part of the society and we trust that we will endure the arrangement as it is in our..., it may not seem suitable to us but that is the price we pay for making the world a better place..."
Pastor Mensa Otabil noted that everyone should be "patient and wait until we can safely gather" for us to go back to our normal activities.