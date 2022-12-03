Tractor assembly plant to be established in Ghana - Akufo-Addo

Plans are far advanced towards the establishment of a tractor manufacturing farm in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo said at the Farmers’ Day celebration in the Eastern Region on Friday.
Speaking at the 38th national Farmers’ Day celebration, Akufo-Addo said the initiative will help reduce unemployment and cost of tractors.
“Currently, I am happy to report that processes have been concluded towards the establishment of a tractor assembling plant in Ghana,” the president said in Koforidua.
“This will go a long way to reduce the cost of tractors and improve access to tractor parts and create jobs,” Akufo-Addo said.
Meanwhile, Nana Yaw Sarpong Serebour, a 43-year-old farmer from Juabeng District in the Ashanti Region was adjudged the national best farmer at this year’s Farmers’ Day celebration in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.
He took home a cash prize of GHC1,000,000 and two nights’ full board complimentary stay for two at the Peduase Valley Resort.
Serebour currently employs over 145 workers and has been farming for over 20 years.
He is currently married with four children and owns a number of farms in the Ashanti Region.
The 38th edition of the National Farmers’ Day was under the theme: “Accelerating agriculture through value addition.”