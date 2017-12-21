UEW: SC overturns High Court ruling

The Supreme Court has overturned a ruling by the Winneba High Court in a case against the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and two of its principal officers, in a matter brought before it (High court) by a private businessman and former assemblyman of Donkoryiam electoral area of Winneba, Supi Kofi Kwayera.
The High Court presided by His Lordship Justice George Atto Kwamena Mills-Graves, had declared as null and void and of no legal effect, the mandate of the defunct governing council of the university.
The court also ruled that the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Mawutor Avoke, and the Finance Officer, Dr Theophilus Ackorlie, were implicated in financial malfeasance and procurement breaches, therefore, were not fit to come back and continue holding their positions.
However, on Wednesday, 20 December, the Supreme Court, after hearing an application for Certiorari filed by UTAG, Winneba branch, held that the High Court did not have the jurisdiction to hear the matter and, therefore, quashed the decision on the substantive case.