Waala Naa to meet Kwesi Nyantakyi over corruption allegations

The Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area in the Upper West Region, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, is preparing to meet the embattled former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, over his alleged acts of corruption.
Even though Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV had pleaded with the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana to forgive Mr. Nyantakyi over the alleged acts of corruption, he is yet to meet Mr. Nyantakyi personally.
Nyantakyi has been implicated in a corruption exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, an investigative journalist, of which he has apologized to the people of Ghana and the presidency.
“I wish to apologize to my family, work colleagues, friends, associates and the people of Ghana for the disappointment my indiscretion has caused them… This is by no means an admission of wrongdoing for issues on the video”, Nyantakyi said in his apology.
Speaking to the issue on Onua FM’s Yen Nsempa on Monday June 11, 2018, Naa Seidu Bomison Jnr. the spokesperson for Waaala Naa said, the chief “has not met Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi but because Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi is Sub-Divisional Chief in Wa under a Paramount Chief, he has to show concern, and that is why he made the appeal”.
“He will meet him [Kwesi Nyantakyi] anytime soon for further talks but for now, he has not met Mr. Nyantakyi”, he added.
He however stated that the plea by the Overlord did not mean the President should drop the case against Mr. Nyantakyi, but only a call to “temper justice with mercy”.
He maintained “that is not what Waala Naa meant, because cases of this nature has merit and once it has gone that way, the law has to take its course”.
Meanwhile, the world football governing body, FIFA, has placed a 90 day ban on Mr. Nyantakyi restraining him from engaging in any football related activity while the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police service are also investigating him for defrauding by false pretense.
