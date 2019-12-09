Watch Live : Appointments Committee vets Supreme Court Justice nominees 

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has begun the vetting of Supreme Court justice nominees.
President Nana Akufo-Addo last month, nominated three female justices, Justice Mariama Owusu, Justice Gertrude Torkonoo and Justice Avril Lovelace Johnson to the apex court subject to parliamentary approval.
The three who are all justices of the Court of Appeal will be replacing three Supreme Court justices, namely Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, Justice Vida AkotoBamfo and Justice Sophia Adinyira.
Watch the proceedings below :