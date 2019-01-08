Guns and ammunition found in Metro Mass Bus heading to Chereponi

On duty at Nkwanta in the Volta Region, three police officials searched a Metro Mass vehicle, which was headed for Kpasa in the northern part of the Volta Region, and discovered guns and ammunition suspected to be heading towards Chereponi.
The metro mass vehicle had the registration Number GR 4417 – 12. The weapons included in the bus was one SMG Rifle and 2,100 ammunition.
ASP William Ayensu Asare who is the Nkwanta District Commander of Police, says they had intensified vigilance on the roads, as they suspected their routes could be used as a conduit in transporting arms into the conflict-ridden Chereponi area.
On Sunday [6th January 2019], three officers, namely Inspector Linus Akpatsa, Lance Cpl. Michael Appiah and Cpl. Benjamin Andoh, who were on duty at one of the checkpoints in Nkwanta searched the metro mass and discovered the items.
ASP William Ayensu Asare told Citinews monitored by PrimeNewsGhana that “…the driver of the metro mass claimed that the items were given to him as a parcel to be delivered to some persons in Kpasa…”.
READ ALSO:Death toll now four in Chereponi ethnic violence
The driver and conductor of the Metro Mass Transit bus are currently in police custody and will be prepared for court on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.