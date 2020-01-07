Woman killed by boyfriend at Ceder Cresent Hotel in Kumasi

Police Investigation into the alleged murder of a woman at the Ceder Cresent Hotel at Danyame, Kumasi has revealed that the deceased was shot and killed by her boyfriend Edwin Awuku, 42, who checked into the hotel with the victim.
According to a statement by the police, there was no armed robbery attack at the hotel as was reported to Police and the public by the complainant who is the wife of the suspect.
The Suspect Edwin Awuku on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at about 1:00am checked into the said hotel with the victim girlfriend, Comfort Owusu Afriyie alias Maame Yaa, 46.
While in the hotel room, suspect Awuku shot the victim in the chest and killed her, with suspect Awuku sustaining injury on his left forefinger in the process.
Awuku then left the Hotel premises unnoticed and drove to his residence at Amakom to inform his wife about the incident.
He also dropped the murder weapon and his mobile phone at home and proceeded with the wife to the hotel to raise alarm as though there had been a robbery, drawing the attention of other persons. Suspect and wife then went to the Central Police Station to lodge a complaint of robbery and murder.
Police have now retrieved the exhibits, Smith & Wesson SD 9mm Pistol, an empty shell casing and an Infinix Hot 5 mobile phone from suspect’s residence at Amakom, Kumasi.
The suspect has been arrested and in custody, while the case docket is being prepared for onward transmission to the Attorney General’s Office for the necessary action.
