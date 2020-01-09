You can't gain political capital from woes of Menzgold - NAM1

Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, NAM1 says political parties in the country cannot gain political capital from the woes of his company.
NAM1 on his Instagram page has alleged that some political parties in the country are behind the decision of some of his customers to besiege his residence.
According to him, he has already made his concerns known to the top hierarchy of the political party involved.
"I have just expressed my concerns on camera to the party top hierarchy regarding the unfortunate incident yesterday, purported to have been instigated by same. An expectation of a non-existent political capital in this Menzgold scenario would result in a shot of the campaign in the foot."
He further advised the political parties to focus on their campaign on the bread & butter issues in appealing to voters.
"We are dealing with a commercial challenge and we’re very resolute, committed and focused to overcome. Vitally, both sides should respectfully commit to bread & butter issues-based campaigns in appealing to voters. The Ghanaian political culture has greatly changed and improved."
Arrested Menzgold customers to be put before court
The Over 100 Menzgold customers arrested by the Ghana Police Service yesterday for storming the residence of the company's Chief Executive are expected to be put before court.
The customers were arrested after forcing their way into the trasacco estate of NAM1 in demand of their locked up investments.
The customers were initially prevented from entering the premises but managed to overpower the security personnel manning the gate.
The customers have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, offensive conduct and violation of the Public Order Act.
The Head of Operations at the Accra Regional Police Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori briefing the media after the arrest said the customers did not inform the police of the exercise.
Explaining reasons for the arrest, he said, "......this group of persons did not inform the police that they will be embarking on a demonstration today, no information to the police and we all know that we leave in a democratic country with rules, regulations and laws, we have the Public Order Act and looking at the law it mandates every citizen to inform the police with any intention to demonstrate.......and looking at this environment it is an estate meant for several people and for the customers to invade premises and assaulting the security detail of the estate and having forced entry into the place to carry such an illegal exercise that has something to do with the police.."
Speaking to Joy FM, the Accra Regional Police PRO Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Afia Tenge said the arrested customers will be put before the court.
"All of them have been questioned and their statement are taken individually so we have given them bail not all of them were able to meet the conditions of the bail so far, and each of them is to produce one surety.....after which are preparing to process them before court within the shortest possible time.."