We might feel we have all the time in the world but the truth is that, you have to make certain adjustments to your lifestyle if you wish to live long.
To look and feel superb into your 30s, the time is right to let go of bad health behaviors that might be affecting you negatively. See Health mistakes to stop making before you turn 30:
1. Ignoring health warnings: Is it that niggling pain you keep battling with, that constant headache or an odd smell? When your body tries to tell you that something is wrong, you must pay attention and take the right step to rectify things. Don’t be afraid, do not procrastinate and go for treatment to be free once and for all.
2. Being dehydrated always: Water is meant to nourish all the cells and organs in your body, including your skin. It is more vital as you grow older since adults can lose their sense of thirst as time goes by. So, do not forget to drink water from time to time to stay healthy.
3. Consuming too much processed food: Eating a bag of crisps before a workout is bad for your body. In the long run, that sugar, fat, and salt in processed foods can affect your waistline and your health in general. Instead, go for whole grains, fresh produce, and lean meats. Clean eating will make sure your body receives all the required nutrients and vitamins.
4. Ignoring preventive care: Ladies in their 20’s and 30’s mostly ignore self-care and this makes them miss crucial health information, leading to exposure to heart diseases in their 40s and 50s. Always try to not procrastinate on yearly pelvic exams, routine pap tests, and clinical breast examinations, it can save you from cancer.
5. Not prioritizing sleep: Just like your smartphone, your body and brain need some time to reboot and recharge. 18 to 64-year-olds need around 7 to 9 hours of sleep a night. It should not be less because that would mean you increasing your risk of hypertension, stroke, and obesity.
6. Sneaking a cigarette (or two): If you’re stealing away for a smoke, you’re a smoker and that in itself raises your risk for heart disease, lung cancer, stroke, and other nasty conditions. Cutting out that cigarette habit before age 40 slashes the chance of premature death from smoking-related diseases by 90%.
7. Too much salt: Salt has a sneaky way of holding up in people’s diets even when they’re not actively using it. It’s in bread, processed meats, soup, cheese, sauces and dressings, among other staples.
Most people consume more salt than their bodies require. The daily recommended max is about half a teaspoon. Too much of it can cause hypertension, a major cause of heart attack and stroke.