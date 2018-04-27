How To bathe without water and still feel fresh

How To bathe: It is good to keep personal hygiene but should that warrant a daily shower? Unless you have a physical job or you work out often, experts say there is no need to shower any more than two times every three days.
Already, there are billions of people around the world without running water, with the hardest hit homes being in Africa.
That should even be the major reason why you should sometimes forgo the shower. But concerns have been raised on how effective can one stay clean without a drop of water.
Thanks to a special formula created by a young entrepreneur in South Africa, Ludwick Marishane, this concern should be put to rest.
Known as the DryBath, the product is a germ-killing gel that allows you to take a bath without using a single drop of water or soap.
All you need is to apply the gel on your skin and then vigorously rub it off using your hands.
Marishane is one of the intelligent young brains in the world but he has never been a fan of bathing.
Often feeling lazy to bath, he developed the idea of the bath-substituting skin gel in 2007 while he was relaxing with his friends under the sun in Limpopo, northern South Africa.
In an interview with news site Forbes Africa, Marishane said one of his friends had refused to bathe.
Even after being forced to do, he hit back with a question: “Why doesn’t somebody invent something I can just put on my skin and I don’t need to bathe?”
And that is where the idea of a shower without water and soap came from, Marishane who won the global student entrepreneur award in 2011 said.
He formulated the product after doing wide research on creams and lotions and how they are produced. He then filed for a provisional patent in 2008 to protect his product, making him the youngest patent filer at the time, as he was only 17.
DryBath is a blend of natural emollients, bioflavonoids and fruit acids to cleanse the skin while preventing body odour, dryness, and irritation.
People from all over the world are already using the product. In South Africa, DryBath became a household name during the Cape Town’s water crisis.
Credit: face2faceafrica