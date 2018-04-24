Chicken light soup is one of the most tasty and easy-to-prepare Ghanaian soups you can find.
Learn how to prepare Chicken light soup by following these steps
Ingredients
1 pound cut chicken
3 fresh whole tomatoes
1 large onion
2 cups water
1 small cube of tolobeef (salted beef)
4 tablespoon fresh or dry pepper
4 fresh cloves
Fresh ginger and garlic paste /powder
Fresh chopped parsley (optional)
Salt
How to prepare Chicken light soup
-Season chicken with blended ginger,garlic,parsley and one Maggi cube.
-Allow it to simmer for 30 minutes
- Bring chicken and marinate, add 1/2 cup water to steam.
-Add your salted beef, fresh tomato,onions and pepper.
-When nicely steamed,add more water to boil for 35 minutes.
-Take out your vegetables, blend, sieve and drain back into the soup,add salt, cloves and allow to simmer.
Serve chicken light soup with Fufu, Rice, Banku, etc.