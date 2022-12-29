Akufo-Addo swears in two new Supreme Court Justices

President Akufo-Addo has charged two newly appointed Justices of the Supreme Court, to do all within their mandate to contribute to the building of a Judiciary that will command the respect of the Ghanaian people.
According to him, the surest way for the Judicial arm of government to earn the veneration of the citizenry is through quality and informed decisions.
President Akufo-Addo stated this when he swore into office, Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu as justices of the Supreme Court at the Jubilee House in Accra on Wednesday. December 28, 2022.
“To our new Supreme Court judges, Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, it is extremely important for you to bear in mind that the growth of our nation demands that we have a Judiciary that commands the respect of the people by the quality of the delivery of justice as well as the comportment of its judges.
“Applications of the laws of the land must occur in the words of the judicial oath that you have just taken, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will and therefore, without recourse to the political, religious or ethnic affiliations of any citizen of the land or any person before you” President Akufo-Addo observed.
“When a person falls foul of the law, society demands that the person will be dealt with accordingly and law enforcement agencies including the Supreme Court, must ensure that this is done.
“That is the true meaning of the concept of equality before the law and I am confident that you will uphold it and distinguish yourselves in the work of the court” the President added.