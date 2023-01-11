Alan Kyerematen officially declares intention to contest NPP flagbearership race

Former Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen has declared his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race when nominations open.
Mr Kyerematen on Tuesday, January 10 officially announced his intention to contest the presidential race in the party.
“I wish to use this platform to formally announce my decision to contest the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party when the Party officially opens nominations for that purpose,” he said.
He also expressed profound gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the opportunity given him to serve in his government over the last six years, and for accepting his resignation as the Minister for Trade and Industry, with effect from January 16, 2023.
“I wish to express formally, my profound gratitude to His Excellency the President for the opportunity given me to serve the good people of Ghana in his administration over the last six years,” he added.
“His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been a good friend of mine and will always remain so based on our shared commitment to the ideals and principles that inspired the founding fathers of our great Party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP). We have competed in the past but have always worked together thereafter. ”
He said though the President had laid a strong foundation for the socioeconomic development of the country he believed there were things that could have been done differently.
“My vision is to build a superstructure on this foundation that will bring prosperity to our nation, ” he said.
Alan Kyerematen on Thursday, January 5 tendered his resignation letter to President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 5, 2023 to pursue his presidential ambition.
Per the NPP’s rules, all ministerial appointees are expected to exit office to concentrate on their campaigns.
The NPP plans to elect a flagbearer for Election 2024 this year.