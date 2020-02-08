Denying aspirants nomination forms to contest in NPP primaries unacceptable - Obiri Boahen fumes

Nana Obiri Boahen, the Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, (NPP) has expressed his anger at some party executives who are said to have deliberately prevented some members from picking nomination forms to contest in the party's upcoming primaries.
There have been several reports from various constituencies that some executives allegedly prevented some aspirants to pick forms to contest in the elections.
Nana Obiri Boahen said such reports are “serious and unacceptable.”
“I don’t see how people should deny other aspirants the opportunity of getting the forms. I am being honestly blunt about this matter. I don’t see how people should intentionally deny others from getting the forms.”
Mr. Obiri Boahen noted that he had been overseeing the filing process in the Eastern Region and the Greater Accra Region, where he had been made aware of such complaints.
“As far as the Eastern Region is concerned, I don’t think I have received any complaints. But, I have received complaints from some parts of the Greater Accra. I am not comfortable with the state of affairs at all,” he told Citi News.
Mr. Obiri Boahen further reiterated words of caution from former President John Kufuor on the matter.
“Former President Kufuor said that this conduct is alien to our tradition. I don’t think we have a single individual who is above the NPP.”
The most notable complain about this matter came from former Member of Parliament for Mampong Constituency, Francis Addai-Nimoh who expressed his unhappiness over attempts to prevent him from purchasing nomination forms to contest in the NPP parliamentary primaries.
The NPP will hold their primaries on April 25, 2020.