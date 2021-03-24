I won't join any party but will support Akufo-Addo and Bawumia - Allotey Jacobs

Bernard Allotey Jacobs the former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has responded to the party's decision to expel him.
According to Mr Allotey Jacobs, he voluntarily resigned from the party although he hasn’t served them with an official notice.
Mr Allotey Jacob responding to NDC's sack letter said his decision to resign came weeks before this letter from the party.
“About two weeks ago, I said I have resigned from the party. I’m no longer a member of the NDC,” he told Evans Mensa, Wednesday, on JoyNews’ Newsnite.
READ ALSO: NPP executives embark on nationwide tour to reposition party ahead of 2024 election
He also said he won't join any political party but will support President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for their good works.
“I will not join any political party, but I will support Akufo-Addo and Bawumia for their leadership qualities”.
He also branded the NDC's sack letter as “funny”, adding that the party should have written to inform him of their acceptance of his resignation from the party and not a letter expelling from the party.
In the letter signed by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Mr Allotey Jacobs was dismissed on grounds that he exhibited “anti-party behavior.”
“At our meeting on Wednesday 17th March, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC considered the report and recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you Mr Allotey Jacob’s pursuant to article 48(1) (b) and 8 (b) of the NDC Constitution..
“The Committee’s report which is herein attached for your attention, found you guilty of the said allegations of misconduct, anti-party conduct and recommended among other things your immediate expulsion from the party,” portions of the statement read.