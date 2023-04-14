Kumawu by-election: 8 pick forms to contest NPP primaries

Eight people have so far picked nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Kumawu Constituency by-election in the Ashanti Region.
They include former Kumawu MP, Yaw Baah, Edward Kofi Osei, Dr. Philip Bannor, Dr. Dacoster Aboagye, Mr Ernest Yaw Anim, Mad. Ama Serwaa, Kwame Appiah-Kubi, and Osei Hweree Kwame Bempah.
The nominations which opened on Tuesday, April 11 will be closed on Friday, April, 14.
The election will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023.
The Kumawu by-election has been necessitated by the death of the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) Philip Atta Basoah.
He passed away Tuesday morning, 28 March 2023, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
He was 53.