Mahama gave Ghana's bauxite to his brother but Akufo-Addo has changed the narrative - Samira Bawumia

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) doesn't deserve another chance to lead Ghana.
Mrs Bawumia addressing New Patriotic Party supporters during the launch of the party’s Women’s Wing Campaign Committee in the Ashanti Region said one of the very reasons why Ghanaians should shun the NDC is how former President John Mahama dashed his brother the right to mine some of Ghana's bauxite.
She further said Akufo-Addo has changed the narrative with the Agyapa deal where he wants all Ghanaians to benefit from the proceeds that will come.
She has thus urged electorates not to repeat what she calls a mistake in bringing the NDC back to power since they were unable to solve the problems facing Ghanaians during their tenure in office.
“By God’s grace, we are winning and will win again. When a certain President came, he gave all Ghana’s Bauxite to his brother, but President Akufo-Addo changed the narrative and he said he will let all Ghanaians benefit from Ghana’s resources. If you don’t want this, what do you want again? Although we don’t have much of a problem in the Ashanti Region, just like the Regional Women Organizer said, more than 51% of the registered voters are women which means if the women vote, victory will certainly be ours. But we need a 100% turnout to let Nana Akufo-Addo win the elections”, she added.
Mrs Bawmuia said electorates should think about the future of Ghana and make a good decision in December.
“This election is not about an individual, it is about our nation Ghana. It is not for you and me alone, it is about the future of Ghana. For the good job His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and my own Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the kind of work they have done and served Ghana, we have to consolidate our gains. God intervened and blessed us by giving us His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. So, we will not make that mistake again. We will not move backwards; we are moving forward.”
It will be recalled that Exton Cubic Group Limited which is owned by Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former President John Mahama was controversially granted a long lease concession by the Mahama-led NDC administration on December 29, 2016, when the ruling party had lost the December 7 general elections miserably and was on its way out of office.
The company moved heavy-duty machines into one of the concessions near Nyinahin with the intent to start exploratory activities in the area but was barred from doing so.
The much-talked-about multi-billion cedi bauxite concession granted to Ibrahim Mahama’s company at the tail end of his brother, John Dramani Mahama’s presidency, was revoked in 2017 after the sector Minister, John Peter Amewu, contended that the lease granted Exton Cubic was invalid.
The Agyapa deal has not been one free from controversy, Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, the son of Yaw Osafo-Maafo, the Senior Minister and Gabby Otchere-Darko, a relative of the Finance Minister and the President of Ghana have been appointed as members of the Agyapa Mineral Royalties firm to handle the deal.
This has led to the minority says this is a by the government to amass wealth for his family and friends.